Latest Coronavirus News Today Wednesday 12th February 2020

WHO has declared coronavirus a global health emergency (image courtesy: AFP / NICOLAS ASFOURI)

Welcome to the coverage of the latest Coronavirus news for today, Wednesday February 12th, 2020, on Concise News.

Coronavirus: Nigeria Reveals Result After Testing Two Persons

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Emmanuel Ehanire, has confirmed that two suspected cases of coronavirus have tested negative after diagnosis in the country. The minister made this known while declaring the Kano State Primary Health Summit open at Government House. He declared that Nigeria was fortified with three well-equipped centres to diagnose the deadly disease and other viral infections. Read full report here.

Coronavirus: China, Japan Record More Cases

The number of people infected with the new coronavirus has reached 44,653 in China, health authorities in the country said on Wednesday.  China’s National Health Commission also disclosed that 97 deaths and 2,015 new infections were reported over a 24-hour interval in mainland China. It said that the total death toll in China had climbed to 1,113, while two other patients have died in the Philippines and Hong Kong. Read full report here.

WHO Gives Name To Coronavirus

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday announced the name for new coronavirus as Covid-19. WHO took to its official Tweeter handle @WHO to announced the new name that “we now have a name for 2019nCov disease. Read full report here.

That’s all for today on the latest Coronavirus news on Concise News. Be sure to get more Nigerian news updates on this online news medium.

