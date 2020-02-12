Sensational singer Korede Bello who disappeared from music scene for a while has got fans talking after he unveiled his new look.

Concise News reports that Bello’s fans who have got used to seeing the singer on Jerry Curls with no beards.

The “Godwin” crooner however, took his fans by surprise after he unveiled a new look wearing beards without the usual hairstyle.

This platform reports that photo of the new look is the cover art for his newly released single dubbed ” Sun Momi” which he released in the early hours of Wednesday.

Fans who were surprised to see the looks could not help but admire the looks as some wondered if he just grew beards or he has been shaving it off.

Below are some reactions gathered

i always knew korede bello needed rebranding, he should just take up this bad boy persona, i can swear that everyone would like him again — Oluwatomiwa Ayorinde✝ (@_thormee) February 12, 2020

Korede Bello with the rebrand. He's ditched the baby boy looks. Love this! pic.twitter.com/d7BWxJ1zyb — Chika Agu #24 (@Tshyka) February 12, 2020

Korede Bello finally took out the jerry curls and stopped scrapping off his beard.

Looks great. pic.twitter.com/emPsYdWguZ — Fat Belly ‘Nenye (@The_Nenye) February 12, 2020

Korede Bello you guys. I want to sit on his face 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 https://t.co/LnWTXfaBPH — #NkechiTheVillageWarrior 🐍🐲 (@Ikech_Balogun) February 12, 2020

So Korede bello dey shave his beards all this while or did he grow that much beards in months? pic.twitter.com/3pkPLash28 — 🇳🇬Olasunkanmi.A🇳🇬 (@daddyluka2) February 12, 2020

Korede bello finally stepped out his shell nice and upgraded to a man from his fried hair 🤘 pic.twitter.com/KrrfF6HhNh — sunny🖤 (@c_ewenike) February 12, 2020