By - 24 minutes ago on February 12, 2020

Korede Bello

Sensational singer Korede Bello who disappeared from music scene for a while has got fans talking after he unveiled his new look.

Concise News reports that Bello’s fans who have got used to seeing the singer on Jerry Curls with no beards.

The “Godwin” crooner however, took his fans by surprise after he unveiled a new look wearing beards without the usual hairstyle.

This platform reports that photo of the new look is the cover art for his newly released single dubbed ” Sun Momi” which he released in the early hours of Wednesday.

Korede Bello’s new look (source: Twitter)

Fans who were surprised to see the looks could not help but admire the looks as some wondered if he just grew beards or he has been shaving it off.

Below are some reactions gathered

 

