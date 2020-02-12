A new documentary by filmmaker Rick Boss claims that legendary rapper Tupac Shakur faked his own death and fled to Mexico.

Concise News understands that the Boss’ documentary will explore his theory in his new film 2Pac: The Great Escape from UMC.

It was recorded that Tupac died from gunshot wounds in a drive-by shooting in a car driven by his father, Suge Knight’s son, Suge Knight Jnr. and died six days after he was taken to the hospital.

In an interview with ABC 13’s KTNV, Boss said “this movie is about Tupac actually escaping from University Medical Center here in Vegas and relocating to New Mexico.

“Getting protection from the Navajo tribe.”

He further theorises Tupac made the escape after being notified of a planned hit on him.

Boss continues: “When certain FBI agencies are looking for you, they are going to block the airport.

“So you can’t travel out so the best way to escape is through helicopter, private helicopter to another state.”

He continued: “You can write a fiction. You can write a fiction story but this is not a fiction. This is facts through certain people I know.”

“Let’s just say Mr. Shakur – the family is aware of the movie and they’re okay with the title so that should tell you more or less what’s going on.”

The film is expected to come out at the start of next year.

Recall that Suge Knight Jnr, had in 2018 claimed that Tupac was still alive and living in Malaysia.