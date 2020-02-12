Insecurity: President Buhari Arrives Maiduguri On Condolence Visit

President Mohammadu Buhari has arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, to condole with the people and the state government on the Auno attack on Sunday.

Concise News reports that the president arrived in the Northern state straight from Ethiopia where he attended the African Union Summit.

According to Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, the president is in the state to pay a sympathy visit to the government and people of Borno following the recent horrific attacks.

“12:45pm. President Buhari, aboard the BBJ from Addis Ababa just landed in Maiduguri. He is paying a sympathy visit to the government and people of Borno following the recent horrific incident in which BH terrorists killed several travelers,” it read.

The president is expected to visit the Shehu of Borno’s Palace and will later proceed to Government House.

It is, however, not clear whether the president will visit Auno or not.