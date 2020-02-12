Insecurity: Buratai Condemns Calls For Sack Of Service Chiefs

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, has condemned the calls for the sacking of the country’s service chiefs following the rise in insecurity, adding that the sack will not end Boko Haram insurgency.

According to Buratai, President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration can solve the insecurity situation in the country “because he knows where the problems are”.

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday, the army chief noted that the president should not be pushed into sacking his service chiefs

Buratai added that the solution to insecurity is not the removal of service chiefs as Buhari “knows where it pinches” and is the right arbiter.

“I am tempted not to comment on this particular issue because I am directly involved. However, I want to believe that whatever happens, the commander-in-chief is the right arbiter, and he knows where it pinches, he knows where the problems are. I think the decision should be left to him. He should not be pushed or prompted in this regard,” he said this with TheCable and THISDAY.

Buratai said “We are into a very serious issue which should not be taken lightly”, adding: “This is why when you say a particular crop of leaders in the military should be removed for whatever reason, it sounds very odd because we are not addressing the issues. I am not saying this because I am the chief of army staff and I do not want to leave. No, that is not the issue. It is beyond that because this is a national issue, an issue of national pride and national interest. Those who would cry loudly against the service chiefs are within, and they are the ones who should be more vocal in the things that are not going right.”

The army chief also said contrary to the notion that Boko Haram started in 2009, the “brainwashing and indoctrination” started over 30 years ago, thereby making it difficult to totally wipe out terrorism.

He said the military has nonetheless won the war against insurgency as the Boko Haram militants do not control any territory in Nigeria.

Buratai said, however, that the war against terror will continue because the terrorists now feast on attacking soft targets “for the sake of propaganda”.

Buratai, however, advised the media not to help the terrorists ventilate the propaganda.