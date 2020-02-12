INEC Recruitment 2020: How To Apply ‘Easily’

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), established by the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria among other things organize elections into various political offices in the country is currently recruiting this year 2020.

Concise News reports that applications are invited from qualified candidates for employment in the Local Government Areas (LGAs) across the country within the capacities below:

Job Title: Administrative Officer II (Registration Area Officer) – Grade Level 08

Location: Nationwide (All LGAs Across the Country)

Level: Entry

Job Description