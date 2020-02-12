Home » I Am The Best After Fella, Burna Boy Declares – Nigerians React

I Am The Best After Fella, Burna Boy Declares – Nigerians React

By - 40 minutes ago on February 12, 2020
I Am The Best After Fella, Burna Boy Declares - Nigerians React

Burna Boy

Grammy-nominated Afrobeat singer Burna Boy hailed himself as the best Nigerian musician after the legendary Fela Kuti.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle, the self-acclaimed African Giant said that he had always known that he is ‘the best’, adding that every other person thought to be the best knows he is actually the best.

Shortly after Burna’s tweet, the Nigerian Twitter space went into flames with reactions to the Ye crooner’s tweet. While some attacked him for disrespecting his colleagues before him, others jumped in his support.

Reacting to one of the fans who insisted that he is not the best but that the best paved the way for him to shine, Burna Boy maintained that nobody paved the way for him, rather everybody is on their own.

See some other reactions to Burna’s tweet below:

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Donatus Anichukwueze is a journalism graduate from the Lagos State University, School of Communication. He's a writer with a special interest in technology, sports, entertainment and politics. He's also a through and through Chelsea FC fan.

Add Concise To Homescreen.