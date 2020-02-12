I Am The Best After Fela, Burna Boy Declares; Nigerians React

Grammy-nominated Afrobeat singer Burna Boy hailed himself as the best Nigerian musician after the legendary Fela Kuti.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle, the self-acclaimed African Giant said that he had always known that he is ‘the best’, adding that every other person thought to be the best knows he is actually the best.

FACT! I always knew I was and I am THE BEST. Everyone you think is the best KNOWS I’m BEST since Fela Kuti. But @timayatimaya told me something a long time ago that made me not care about being the best. “The World can do without the Best” the world will still spin regardless. — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) February 12, 2020

Shortly after Burna’s tweet, the Nigerian Twitter space went into flames with reactions to the Ye crooner’s tweet. While some attacked him for disrespecting his colleagues before him, others jumped in his support.

Reacting to one of the fans who insisted that he is not the best but that the best paved the way for him to shine, Burna Boy maintained that nobody paved the way for him, rather everybody is on their own.

Lol. NOBODY paved shit for me. Everybody dey find them own. I bin Out here, if you knew the way they made us look weak by begging and paying the western world to like us you will see that no table was set and I’m the one that brought you the Respect you currently enjoy. https://t.co/oPS1HjPrEl — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) February 12, 2020

See some other reactions to Burna’s tweet below:

I’ve read that Burna Boy’s tweet over and over and i think i get where he’s coming from. But for me, it’s Wizkid, Davido, Olamide then Burna Boy! — Samuel Mbah (@__Mbah) February 12, 2020

Burna Boy isnt saying something new.. Be your own greatest hypeman Jose Mourinho: I am not one of the bottle, I am the Special one Zlatan Ibrahimovic: I do not need a trophy to tell me, I am the best Mohammed Ali: I am the Greatest Burna Boy: I am an African Giant. Hype You — The Kingmaker🦉 (@SmithVinci) February 12, 2020

You are a big fan of Zlatan Ibrahimović and his arrogance on and off the pitch but it becomes a big problem to you when Burna exhibits such. 🤡🤡🤡 — Mazi Olisaemeka C. ™ (@OlisaOsega) February 12, 2020

Burna boy can only be mentioned if it’s about artists that have been delivering for like 3 years ago. But if the debate is about THE BEST, that should be about artists dat have been delivering nonstop for over a decade, that list is for the likes of Wizkid, Davido, Olamide & Co. — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) February 12, 2020

And this is not hate, if Burna Boy had won the Grammy, he would have told his crew and everyone around him to always lie down so he can walk on them. Relax boy, humility is everything. Learn from D'banj and co. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) February 12, 2020

Where Burna Boy will get me angry is when he will say he’s the BEST thing that has come out of Nigeria, better than bread and beans. I will be pissed 😡 — MONITORING_SPIRIT (@Sonjoe_Kutuh) February 12, 2020

Burna is burning 🔥☄️🔥 💥💫✨and I have been inspired to hype myself as well. Here goes….I am the best dreadnstyn of all time and I didn’t beg nor pay any influencer for it.

Better don’t @ me o but just KFB me sha so I can gain small🤣 — 🇳🇬Dreadnstyn🇳🇬 (@dreadnstyn) February 12, 2020

Everything Burna Boy said is FACT ! and applies to every industry and sect of life . When you are winning among a range of people doing the same thing , you should know only you & God truly has your back . The same people that cheer you might stir the soup that would kill you . — Volqx (@volqx) February 12, 2020