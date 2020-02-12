Google Supports Safe Internet In Africa With $1m

US multinational tech company, Google, says it is launching a $1 million fund to support innovative ideas on online privacy and the safety of families across sub-Saharan Africa.

The tech giant on Tuesday doled out the said sum to support solutions from young Africans, adding that details on how to apply, the application deadline, and the qualifying criteria will be announced soon.

“We’re committed to a safe internet for children, as well as empowering organisations who share this commitment,” said Mojolaoluwa Aderemi-Makinde, head of brand at Google Africa.

“The fund will be administered by a third-party partner on behalf of Google.org, and we will be sharing details on application criteria and deadlines soon.”

Google also launched ‘Be Internet Awesome’, its landmark child online safety programme in the Netherlands, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya.

“The programme teaches kids skills for surfing the internet like how to recognise potential online scams, using the internet securely and safeguarding valuable information,” it added.

“Be Internet Awesome also grills them to identify and refrain from cyberbullying, as well as what to do when encountering questionable content on the internet.”