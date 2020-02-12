Gbajabiamila Seeks US Support In Tackling Insurgency 

Following the spate of insecurity in the country, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila, is seeking the assistance of the US Government in defeating perpetrators.

While receiving the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, Gbajabiamila asked what the US was doing in helping Nigeria defeat insurgency.

He asked “What is America doing to assist Nigeria defeat insurgency? Is the outcome of the Layee Act affecting the way international organizations operate? What is the status of the Tucano jets we paid for?

“The house and indeed Nigerians are worried about the lingering insecurity in many parts of the country and many citizens of Nigeria are looking up to the United States of America for assistance to tackle this challenge”.

Gbajabiamila further commended the US Government for its decision to repatriate the over $300m Abacha loot.

In her response, Leonard said the US was dedicated to helping Nigeria tackle security threats.

She further vowed to assist in the timely delivery of the Tucano jets to Nigeria.