FRSC Confirms Trucks Breakdown On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced that a fully loaded truck lost control and another truck broke down at the Kara construction area of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Concise News reports that this has led to motorists and commuters plying locations around the expressway being stranded on Wednesday morning.

The two broken-down trucks ended up causing an obstruction on both sections of the expressway causing huge traffic at adjoining routes in Isheri Magodo, Alausa, Ogba and incoming traffic from Ojota, Ikorodu road and Alapere axis.

“The traffic is at standstill on Lagos Ibadan expressway following a crash that occurred at Kara construction area.

“A fully loaded truck lost control crossing the entire road both inwards and outwards. Our men are on the ground trying to pull it off the road without much success due to the load it’s carrying,” a statement from the FRSC command