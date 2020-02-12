Home » EPL: Why Ighalo Will Want To Prove He’s Good Enough For Man United – Club Legend

By - 26 minutes ago on February 12, 2020
Manchester United’s Ighalo (Photo Credit: Man United website)

Manchester United legend, Andy Cole has said that Odion Ighalo “will want to prove that he is good enough for the club” because of the fact that he is a lifelong supporter of the English Premier League (EPL) giants.

“He’s got Premier League experience from his time at Watford, he did well there,” Cole told Goal recently.

“He made the move to China but he’s coming back to England and will give it everything he’s got.

“Being a Manchester United fan, he will want to prove that he is good enough for the club.”

Ighalo, 30, signed for United on loan on deadline day last month. He has had a stint in England with Watford.

Although, the United squad are currently in Spain for a warm-weather training camp during this tentative league break, the Nigerian stayed back in Manchester and is keeping fit.

Manchester United travel to Chelsea in the league on Monday before confronting Club Brugge in the UEFA Europa League three days later. Ighalo is expected to make his much-awaited debut in either of the two games.

