EPL Star Credits ‘Village People’ For Success

English Premier League (EPL) star, Sadio Mane has credited the people of his village in Senegal, Bambali for his meteoric rise in football.

Concise News reports that the Liverpool forward and reigning African footballer of the year says locals in his countryhome motivate him, as ‘luckily’ he is one of a kind there.

“I can’t describe how they are and how motivated they are especially. They always push me,” Mane, who started his career in France with Metz, told Liverpool’s official website.

“If you see those people, you push hard and harder to make them proud because it’s the only satisfaction they have on it. I have to give back what they have done for me.

“I think it was something special for the village because in the village we had some great players but they were never successful. “When I came to France and that time I was playing second league, the village never had the channel to watch the second league, so everybody was so excited to see me on TV first of all!

“They were praying for me every day to see me at this level because they will be just proud. How things are going and as I get more motivated and [they get] more excited to see me higher and higher, I think I have to sacrifice myself to make them proud.”

Mane, 27, is widely considered as one of the best players in the world.

Bambali, the place where Mane was born and bred, is in a remote part of Senegal.