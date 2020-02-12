EPL: Real Madrid Loanee Explains Why He Joined Arsenal Instead Of Liverpool

In the English Premier League (EPL), Arsenal midfieder, Dani Ceballos has revealed that Unai Emery was the reason he joined Arsenal in 2019.

Concise News reports that the Spaniard teamed up with the London club on temporary basis from Real Madrid during the last summer transfer window, amid genuine interest from Liverpool.

“I was proud to have a club like Liverpool after me, but I chose Arsenal because of Unai Emery and how he was with me. Right now, I wouldn’t fit in at Liverpool very well,” the 23-year-old explained in an interview with Marca.

“Unai was key to me being at Arsenal. I went to play at a club like Arsenal because, apart from the fact that it’s a massive club, Unai practically came to my house to tell me that he loved me as a player, that he’s been in love with me since I played for Betis.

“The confidence of a coach is key to giving your best performance. Unai told me that I would be important with him at Arsenal and I didn’t have any doubts about going there.

“Klopp is a great coach but you have to look at the playing philosophy of each team. Right now, my style of play wouldn’t fit in the best possible way in a team like Liverpool. Still, being linked to the best teams just shows I am doing things right.”

Ceballos has just one brief substitute appearance under Mikel Arteta having featured regularly under Emery until being pegged back by an hamstring injury that has seen him more or less sidelined since November of last year.