Home » EPL: Martial Explains How He ‘Proved Mourinho Wrong’ At Manchester United

EPL: Martial Explains How He ‘Proved Mourinho Wrong’ At Manchester United

By - 40 minutes ago on February 12, 2020
EPL: Martial Explains How He 'Proved Mourinho Wrong' At Manchester United

Anthony Martial/File Photo

In the English Premier League (EPL), Manchester United forward, Anthony Martial has revealed that indeed, he had issues with former Reds manager, Jose Mourinho.

Concise News reports that Mourinho was at the helm at Old Trafford from 2016 to 2018, and the controversial tactician often criticised his players publicly.

Frenchman, Martial did express his aversion towards Mou’s behaviour, and said he’d have preferred if it was a private scolding.

“It’s true that I’d have preferred it if he’d told me directly, there’s no need to say it in front of everybody. After that, you definitely want to prove him wrong,” Martial told RMC Sport.

“He didn’t start me during the first few games and each time I came on, I scored. In the end, he told me: ‘You see, now you understand what I wanted’.

“It can get to you. You just want to show him you deserve to be on the pitch.”

The United squad is currently in Spain for a warm-weather training camp during this tentative league break.

Manchester United travel to Chelsea in the league on Monday before confronting Club Brugge in the UEFA Europa League three days later. Martial is expected to feature in either of the two games.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Add Concise To Homescreen.