EPL: Martial Explains How He ‘Proved Mourinho Wrong’ At Manchester United

In the English Premier League (EPL), Manchester United forward, Anthony Martial has revealed that indeed, he had issues with former Reds manager, Jose Mourinho.

Concise News reports that Mourinho was at the helm at Old Trafford from 2016 to 2018, and the controversial tactician often criticised his players publicly.

Frenchman, Martial did express his aversion towards Mou’s behaviour, and said he’d have preferred if it was a private scolding.

“It’s true that I’d have preferred it if he’d told me directly, there’s no need to say it in front of everybody. After that, you definitely want to prove him wrong,” Martial told RMC Sport.

“He didn’t start me during the first few games and each time I came on, I scored. In the end, he told me: ‘You see, now you understand what I wanted’.

“It can get to you. You just want to show him you deserve to be on the pitch.”

The United squad is currently in Spain for a warm-weather training camp during this tentative league break.

Manchester United travel to Chelsea in the league on Monday before confronting Club Brugge in the UEFA Europa League three days later. Martial is expected to feature in either of the two games.