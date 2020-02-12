Home » Don’t See Women As People That Must Be Controlled- Yul Edochie

By - 46 minutes ago on February 12, 2020
Seeing Nollywood actor and politician Yul Edochie dish out advice on various matters is no news and one should not be surprised about his opinion that women should not be seen as people that must be controlled.

Edochie, in a tweet on Wednesday said women should rather be seen as partners even though the man is the head of the house.

Perhaps, his opinion is for men who think women have no say in different issues that pertains to the family.

According to the actor, women should be involved in their husbands’ businesses and their opinions should be sought every now and then.

“The man is the head of the home. That’s certain. But women should be seen as partners not people that must be controlled.

“If you have a good woman, involve her in ur business, seek her opinion on different issues, believe me you’ll be amazed at your progress. Women get power oo!

 

 

