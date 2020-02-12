Delta Hospital Set To Bury 300 Unclaimed Corpses

The Agbor Central Hospital under Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State is set to conduct mass burial for no lesser than 300 abandoned corpses in its morgue.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Zonal Medical Director of the hospital, Roy Maduka, who lamented over the limited space in the morgue.

According to Maduka, the morgue is old and was originally designed to take about 50-60 bodies at a time, but currently, there are over 600 bodies in it.

The medical director also appealed to the state government for establishment of a modern morgue

He said, “This will help in easing the current practice of just embalming of dead bodies deposited at the mortuary.

“The mortuary is old and relies on embalming of bodies. The building was constructed to take about 50-60 bodies at a time.

“Currently, we have over 600 corpses in the small space. Over half of the bodies are unknown/abandoned corpses. We are currently making plans to conduct a mass burial for the unknown corpses.

“Plans are also being made to build a holding place for the abandoned corpses for a period of time before mass burial can be conducted.”