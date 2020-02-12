Declare Emergency On Security, Reps Tell Buhari

The House of Representatives has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security in the country, Concise News reports.

This formed part of the resolution reached following a motion on the need to investigate the circumstances surrounding the recent killing of 30 travellers by Boko Haram insurgents in Auno town near Maiduguri, the Borne State capital on Sunday.

After the lawmakers deliberated on the motion, the House also resolved to mandate its Committee on Army to investigate the super camps set up by the Nigerian Army.

The Chief Whip, Tahir Monguno, moved the motion while it was seconded by Rep Mohammed Jega who represents Gwandu/Aliero/Jega Federal Constituency in the House.

Leading the debate, Monguno decried the fact that women were kidnapped, commuters were attacked and goods were stolen by the terrorists.

He added that the attack was due to the imposed curfew by the military and urged the House to ask the military to stop the curfew.

Another lawmaker, Robert Tyough, on his part, proposed that technological devices should be employed for surveillance in the North East.

In their contributions, Abubakar Fulata and Aliyu Magaji Dau believe the practice of imposing a curfew on commuters by the military has created soft targets for insurgents.

They condoled with the families of the victims and called for the sanction of the perpetrators of the evil act.

Also condemning the attack, the House Minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, decried that there have been debates and resolutions on insecurity in the hallowed chamber and nothing has yet to be done.

He, therefore, called on the executive arm of government to relieve the services chiefs and ensure the soldiers’ entitlements were paid.

For the Majority Leader of the House, Alhassan Doguwa, the revitalisation and review of the nation’s security apparatus were critical to tackling crime in the country.

Presiding over the plenary, Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, called for a vote on the motion after which it was adopted by the lawmakers.