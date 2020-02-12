Home » Court Orders DSS To Pay Sowore N200,000 Damages

Court Orders DSS To Pay Sowore N200,000 Damages

By - 40 minutes ago on February 12, 2020
Omoyele Sowore (image courtesy: SaharaReporters Media)

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ordered the Department of State Security (DSS) to pay N200,000 damages to the convener of RevolutionNow protest, Omoyele Sowore.

Concise News reports that Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu awarded the damages for the defendants for frivolous application for adjournment and adjourned till February 13.

Earlier, the prosecutor; AK Alilu informed the court that the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) has taken over the prosecution of the case and has filed amended charges.

Alilu added that they are yet to effect service of the amended charges on the defendants.

He said the office of the AGF took over the case late last year and applied to arraign the defendants based on the amended charges.

Sowore – the publisher of Sahara Reporters – and co-defendant, Olawale Bakare, are facing trial over charges of a treasonable felony for organising the revolution now protest on 5 August, 2019.

The federal government said the two men were arrested because they planned to disrupt peace in Africa’s most populous country.

But Sowore and Bakare pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

They were eventually released on bail on 31 December, 2019, after the Department of State Services (DSS) had refused to let go of them, including rearresting them in court.

