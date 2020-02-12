Coronavirus: Nigeria Reveals Result After Testing Two Persons

Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Emmanuel Ehanire, has confirmed that two suspected cases of coronavirus have tested negative after diagnosis in the country.

The minister made this known while declaring the Kano State Primary Health Summit open at Government House.

He declared that Nigeria was fortified with three well-equipped centres to diagnose the deadly disease and other viral infections.

Ehanire also said that the federal government had put in place mechanisms at all entry points in the country to screen all incoming passengers to ascertain their health status.

The coronavirus – similar to the outbreak of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) – broke out at a seafood market in Wuhan that reportedly sold exotic animals for consumption.