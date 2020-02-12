Coronavirus: China, Japan Record More Cases

The number of people infected with the new coronavirus has reached 44,653 in China, health authorities in the country said on Wednesday.

China’s National Health Commission also disclosed that 97 deaths and 2,015 new infections were reported over a 24-hour interval in mainland China.

It said that the total death toll in China had climbed to 1,113, while two other patients have died in the Philippines and Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, Japan has recorded 174 cases, with the country’s health ministry confirming that 39 more people on a cruise ship off Yokohama have tested positive.

It was learned that the Diamond Princess, operated by Carnival cruises, has been quarantined for a week with thousands of passengers on board.

The confirmed coronavirus patients have been removed and taken to hospital.

In Malaysia, 18 cases have been reported, while neighbouring Singapore’s number is 47, more than half of which are local transmissions.