Coronavirus: Asian Football Body Postpones Matches Over Fear

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has postponed all cup matches due to concerns over the deadly coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.

The AFC Cup preliminary, play-off, and group-stage matches will now be played from the 7th of April, 2020.

Also, the AFC Champions League has been affected, with matches featuring Chinese clubs delayed until spring.

“Taking into consideration the overall logistical arrangements as well as match preparations of the East Zone participating clubs, the AFC has decided that the AFC Cup 2020 (East Zone) will be postponed,” the football body said.

The disease has killed 1,113 people in China, while two other patients have died in the Philippines and Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, Japan has recorded 174 cases, with the country’s health ministry confirming that 39 more people on a cruise ship off Yokohama have tested positive.

These developments have made several countries impose travel restrictions in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

It was learned that the Diamond Princess, operated by Carnival cruises, has been quarantined for a week with thousands of passengers on board.

The confirmed coronavirus patients have been removed and taken to hospital.

In Malaysia, 18 cases have been reported, while neighbouring Singapore’s number is 47, more than half of which are local transmissions.