By - 33 minutes ago on February 12, 2020

Nigerian singer and Grammy awards nominee, Burna Boy has topped the list of most influential young Nigerian in a poll by a PR & Rating firm, Avance Media.

This was disclosed in a tweet on Avance’s official Twitter handle.

According to the poll, Burna Boy’s contemporary Teni Makani comes second, with others like Wizkid, Broda Shaggi , Falz, Mr Eazi and Davido making it to the top 10.

This platform reports that 2019 was arguably one of the best years for the “Ye” crooner, who went on tour to many countries, bagged series of awards and recognition.

