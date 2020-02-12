Broda Shaggi Writes Open Letter To Nigeria Police Force

After an alleged encounter with some men of the Nigeria Police Force, Instagram comedian Broda Shaggi has advised them to quit their jobs if they are not contended with their salary.

Broda Shaggi while lamenting the “unjust treatments” meted out on innocent Nigerians said they were killing rather than protecting them.

In an Instagram post, he did not only criticise the police, but the officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Special Anti-Robbery Squad operatives.

The comedian wrote “The pain and sorrow Nigerian police, road safety, SARS, LASTMA etc has caused us in this nation is alarming, many lives gone for their selfish interest. I feel so bad right now like when the F will all these stop.

“Enough is Enough. If you are not okay with the salary, leave the job and find something else to do….stop putting your anger on US!!!!!!!

Calling out the police force, he wrote “these people are killing us instead of protecting us. I can’t hold my tears . @nigeriapoliceforce . DO SOMETHING!!!!