Boko Haram Attacks Maiduguri After Buhari’s Visit

Jiddari Polo in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, came under attack by Boko Haram fighters hours after President Muhammadu Buhari departed the city.

Buhari had on Wednesday paid a condolence visit to the people of the state over the killing of 30 persons on Sunday.

TheCable quoted a resident as saying that the insurgents have been shooting sporadically for over 30 minutes.

“We are under serious attack right now. Boko Haram stormed the town hours after the president left,” he said.

Buhari had headed to Borno from Ethiopia where he attended the African Union summit.

Speaking at the palace of Abubakar Elkanemi, the shehu of Borno, the president had said Boko Haram could not thrive without local support.

“This Boko Haram or whatever they are, cannot come up to Maiduguri or environs without the local leadership knowing because traditionally the local leadership is in charge of security in their own respective areas. So with my understanding of our culture, I wonder how Boko Haram survives up till now,” he had said.

Boko Haram has increased its assault on residents of north-eastern states, despite efforts of the government to put the group in check.

The frequency of the attacks has been generating reactions with federal lawmakers and some Nigerians demanding the removal of service chiefs.

The House of Representatives has also asked the President to declare a state of emergency on security in the country