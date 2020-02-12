Boko Haram Attacks: Buhari Booed During Sympathy Visit To Borno (Video)

Some residents of Borno state, northeast Nigeria, booed President Muhammadu Buhari as his convoy drove through Maiduguri, the state capital, on Wednesday.

Concise News observed that the visibly angry crowd chanted: “Ba ma yi” and “Ba mu so” (We don’t want! We are not doing!) as the Nigerian leader’s convoy drove through the capital.

Buhari visited Borno upon returning from Ethiopia, where he attended an African Union summit, to sympathize with the government and the people of the state following a Boko Haram attack.

The attack, which happened on Sunday, saw the killing of more than 30 people and abduction of several women and children in Auno, close to Maiduguri.

And in a viral video posted on Twitter, residents could be seen expressing their disapproval as Buhari’s convoy drove past.

