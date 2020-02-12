Home » Boko Haram Attack: Buhari Pays Condolence Visit To Borno

Boko Haram Attack: Buhari Pays Condolence Visit To Borno

By - 8 minutes ago on February 12, 2020

President Muhammadu Buhari. File image

President Mohammadu Buhari has arrived Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, to sympathize with the people and the state government over the deadly Boko Haram attack on Auno on Sunday.

Concise News reports that the president arrived in the northern state straight from Ethiopia where he attended the African Union Summit.

According to Buhari’s media aide, Garba Shehu, the president is in the state to pay a sympathy visit to the government and people of Borno following the recent horrific attacks.

“12:45pm. President Buhari, aboard the BBJ from Addis Ababa just landed in Maiduguri. He is paying a sympathy visit to the government and people of Borno following the recent horrific incident in which BH terrorists killed several travelers,” he read.

The president is expected to visit the Shehu of Borno’s Palace and will later proceed to Government House.

It is, however, not clear whether the president will visit Auno or not.

