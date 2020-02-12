Beautiful Nollywood actress, Beverly Naya seems not pleased with how most interview headlines speaks volumes about a woman’s marital status rather than other things.

Naya’s outcry appears to be a recent interview she granted, in which her status was used as part of the headline.

The actress said despite making many revelations about one’s self, aspirations and career, media outfits still choose to make reference to marital statuses in their headlines.

She tweeted “Quite unfortunate that when a woman grants an interview in this part of the world, the headline is almost always about about her marital status or opinions on marriage. You’ll spend 30 mins talking about your life, career and aspirations only to have ‘marriage’ be the focus. Wow.

“Most common headlines used for women: “Why I’ve chosen not to get married”, “Why I’m still not married”, “The kind of man I want to marry”, “The right man hasn’t found me”, “I will marry when God says I should”, “I will get married when the right man finds me”, “Why I’m single’”.

Meanwhile, the actress and model had in 2 years ago said anyone can get married but not everyone can stay married because the institution of marriage is run with wisdom.

She urged her fans through her Snaps to pray to God for the right person.

Naya wrote:“Don’t pray to God to give you a husband/wife. Pray for God to give you wisdom and a discerning eye to be able to use the knowledge that he has already given you to find the right person. Anybody can get married but not everyone can stay married.”