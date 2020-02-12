Nollywood screen diva and entrepreneur Tonto Dikeh has advised her 5.5 million followers against getting close to relatives who hate and disrespect their mothers.

According to Dikeh, love shown to them by relatives is fake, if those people disregard their (followers) mothers.

The mother of one wrote “Avoid relatives that hate your mom, and disrespect her. The truth is that if they can’t respect your own mother who you hold in high regard, their regard for you is superficial and fake. Anyone who vehemently dislikes you shouldn’t be anywhere close to your children. This life is deep and the heart of men is malignant.

“How do you know they mean your child well when they dislike you? How do you know they mean you well when their loathe the womb that bore you?

Advising them to be careful ofrelatives they close to, the actress said “Be vigilant; when they can’t get you, someone close to you becomes the next target. So, shield your children from people that mean you no good.”

This platform reports that the actress is known for sometimes dishing advice to her followers.

Life Not Rosy As It Seems On Social Media- Tonto Dikeh

Dikeh, in a post on her Instagram handle dished out advice to her followers that many have been in depression as a result of posts they come across on all platforms.

According to the mother of one who recently returned from United Arab Emirates, many of those who buy exotic cars, wear luxury items have long saved towards achieving those things

“Quick advice for young hustling people: A lot of you come on social media to see people who are having a great time with exotic trips and vacation, and you slip into depression, what you don’t know is that many people plan and save towards their trips. Some people plan a year before or even two years. A beautiful photo that shows a vacation might be a result of saving for many years.