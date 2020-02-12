Alleged Cultism: Ilaro Poly SUG President In The Dark About Whole Episode

The apprehended Student Union Government (SUG) President of the Federal Polytechnic Ilaro, Adegboye Olatunji has dismissed the allegation that he is a cultist.

Concise News understands that Adegboye was arrested on Sunday in Ogun state with another student named Olanrewaju Taiwo during ‘a cult initiation’ inside the bush.

But on Tuesday, at the Police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, while being paraded alongside 77 suspected criminals, Adegboye claims he was hypnotized.

“I don’t know how I got into the bush. I was charmed; I don’t know how it happened.

“I don’t know anything about this. I’m not a member.”

Following the news, the school management had suspended Adegboye and he has also been removed by the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) of Ilaro Poly.

Cultism is a crime in Nigeria. The Criminal Code Act, Nigeria`s premier criminal legislation does not expressly mention cultism. However, it loudly and resonantly criminalises unlawful societies.

Cultism in Nigerian higher institutions has been an age-long problem.

Nigeria as a nation has greatly suffered the negative effects of cultism. The split-tribal culture made it a ‘join us or die’ thing. The various groups and their strife for dominance is the big deal.