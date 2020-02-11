Zlatan Says He Believes Olamide More Than Pastors

Rave of the moment Zlatan Ibile took to his Twitter handle on Monday, to declare that he trusts indigenous rapper Olamide more than so many pastors.

Concise News reports that Zlatan who happens to be a pastor’s son said it was disheartening that he had to believed Olamide more.

“Sorry to say i believe baddo than so many pastors ! I’m a pastors son too bad” he tweeted

This follows a prior revelation where the “Bolanle” crooner said Olamide once made a pronouncement about him and that has changed his life since then.

“Baddoo once said : ZLATAN WEREY DEY YOUR BODY AND MY LIFE CHANGED FOR GOOD”

Zlatan was once a prodigy of Olamide and featured him in most of his song, the most notable track was “My Body” which was a hit in 2018.