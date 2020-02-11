World Cup Winner Visualises ‘Next Messi’

Former footballer, coach and the former general manager of Real Madrid, Jorge Valdano has said that “the next Lionel Messi will be more similar to Cristiano Ronaldo”.

Concise News reports that ‘Leo’ and CR7 have dominated world football for well over a decade, and while some pick Ronaldo over Messi, others go for the mercurial Argentine.

For 1986 world cup winner, Valdano, he has no doubt in his mind that Messi is one of a kind.

“Messi contradicts everything,” Valdano told Tiempo. “Being a genius, he can change anything. He has the power of a hero, of a superstar.

“This week he released a statement on Instagram responding to Eric Abidal, the technical secretary, who had for some reason criticised the players – he left Barcelona shaking.

“Then, on the pitch, he has the power to imbalance any side. He has decided three of the last four results with his devastating influence. He has become more mature and more aware of his power.

“There is only one Messi,” he added. “It’s hard to know what will come after him. Taking into consideration that a genius is born every 15 or 20 years, the next one will have a more academic background.

“Messi is a formative miracle: he owes his gifts to both the streets and the academy.

“Until the age of 13 he grew up in Argentina, with a more informal education, then moved to Barcelona where he learned to play attractive football – but it was much more formal.

“The streets have disappeared from training schools for football players. In South America there are still areas of poverty where football continues to reign.

“The next Messi will be more similar to Cristiano Ronaldo than Messi, more physically superhuman, more competitive, just as heroic, but cut from a different cloth.”

Although Messi could not get on the score-sheet against Real Betis at the weekend, he helped his side to an important victory with a hat-trick of supreme assists.