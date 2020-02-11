Home » WHO Gives Name To Coronavirus

WHO Gives Name To Coronavirus

By - 10 minutes ago on February 11, 2020
A Chinese traveller being tested for novel coronavirus . Photo credit: Xinhua

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday announced the name for new coronavirus as Covid-19.

WHO took to its official Tweeter handle @WHO to announced the new name that “we now have a name for 2019nCov disease.

“The new name is COVID-19. The CO stands for corona, the VI for virus and the D for disease.”

The UN health agency wanted a name that do not refer to a geographical location, animals, an individual or a group of people.

WHO is leading a two-day global research and innovation forum to mobilise international action in response to coronavirus outbreak in Geneva.

China’s National Health Commission said there were 2,478 confirmed new cases in the mainland and 108 additional deaths, most of them in Hubei province.

As of Monday night, the government said a total of 42,638 cases have been confirmed and 1,016 people have died in the country.

The outbreak’s epicentre is in the city of Wuhan in Hubei province, with 28 countries and territories around the world also affected.

 

