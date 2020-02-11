Unai Emery Reveals What He Did Not Get At Arsenal Before Sack

Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery has said that he did not get enough time to transform the Gunners.

Arsenal sacked Emery in November, 2019, after the club failed to win a match in all competitions – their worst run of results since 1992.

“Arsenal had been on a downward slope for two years when I joined them,” Emery told France Football magazine.

“We stopped the rot and took the club to the Europa League final (where they lost 4-1 to Chelsea) and took fifth place in the Premier League,” Emery, currently without a club, added.

“That season we had the qualification for the Champions League in our own hands but it all went wrong.

“We lost our four captains (Laurent) Koscielny, (Petr) Cech, (Aaron) Ramsey and (Nacho) Monreal and we really missed them.

“Some of our top players didn’t have the right attitude and were asking for more than they were giving.”

“I needed more time to manage to transform this club, into the new Arsenal I had been hoping to build.”