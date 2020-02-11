Senate Suspends Plenary To Mourn Senator Longjan

The Nigeria Senate on Tuesday adjourned plenary and all legislative activities to honour late Senator Ignatius Longjan, Concise News reports

This news medium reports that the late senator, who represented Plateau South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, died at Turkish Hospital, Abuja on Sunday.

Senate leader Yahaya Abdullah moved a motion for the suspension of the plenary and the motion was seconded by the Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe.

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, who presided over the plenary also announced that the red chamber would dedicate tomorrow’s plenary to the late Senator Benjamin Uwajumogu, who died in December last year.

Omo-Agege urged his colleagues to dress either in white or black for the valedictory session in honour of the former Imo North Senatorial District representative, which would hold by 10 am.

Concise News reports that Senate President Ahmad Lawan in a condolence message on Monday acknowledged the contributions of Senator Longjan, both at the state and national levels.

Lawan said Longjan was the former Chairman of the Board of Governors of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies(NIPSS), Kuru; former Chief of Staff at the Government House in Jos, and Plateau State Deputy Governor between 2011 and 2015.

Senator Lawan added the Senate would miss Longjan who was Vice Chairman of the Committee on Culture and Tourism, and the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs.