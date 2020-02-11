In what appears to be a reaction to the ongoing feud between his estranged wife Faithia Williams and actress Iyabo Ojo, veteran thespian Saidi Balogun has prayed that peace reigns.

Recall that Ojo had called out Williams on Instagram, describing as a terrible person and a witch, even though she did not directly state the exact cause of their feud.

Balogun, while appreciating Ojo who organised a birthday celebration for him last week, said he was proud of the mother of two and prayed the actress settles rift with “the person” although he did not Williams’ name.

“Iyabo, I am proud of you. You have a good soul. I pray you settle the rift between you and the person you are quarreling with. God will settle it and put the devil to shame. When its settled, you will put all your enemies to shame.”

In a video shared on Instagram, Williams’ estranged husband also showered some praises on Ojo “She is a good girl. She has a good heart and I am proud of her and her achievements. Iyabo Ojo has done many good things for me that I cannot remember. I recall telling her to produce an English movie and she urged me to go ahead and said, ‘Brother, you do yours first,.’ That was when I did my movie, “Eti Keta.”

“For those who thought I wouldn’t attend the special party she organized for me tonight, shame on them. I am here and I pray Iyabo grows in leaps and bound,” Balogun said.