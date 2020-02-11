Patience Jonathan Visits Aisha Buhari In Aso Rock

Wife of the former President, Patience Jonathan on Monday visited Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The wife of the president added that she also discussed with Mrs. Jonathan girl child education and her pet project.

She added: “We also discussed girl child education and her pet project “women for change”

“I got to hear her experience during her tenure and listened to her perspectives on issues affecting women and children in the society.

“It was really nice having her around and I look forward to having more of such moments.”

