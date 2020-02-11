Nigeria’s Opposition PDP To Protest At EU, AU Abuja Embassies Tuesday

The leadership of Nigeria’s opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will on Tuesday protest at the embassies of European Union (EU) and the African Union (AU) in Abuja.

Concise News reports that the party, which made this known in a statement issued Monday, said the protest would involve members of the PDP National Working Committee, the Board of Trustees, other national leadership, members of the National Assembly, and other stakeholders.

The party said the planned peaceful protest would begin at 10am at the party’s complex in Maitama, Abuja.

“In continuation of our protests as ordered by National Executive Committee, the National Chairman (Uche Secodnus) has directed that all members of the NWC, BOT, leadership and members of the National Assembly, and other critical stakeholders of our great party will be presenting our petitions to the Embassies of the European Union and African Union on the state of affairs in the country,” the party said in the statement.

The PDP leadership and members had held a protest at the Abuja embassies of the United Kingdom and the United States against the Supreme Court sacking of Emeka Ihedioha of the PDP as governor of Imo State.

In the judgment delivered on 14 January, 2019, the apex court declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hope Uzodinma, as the duly elected governor of the southeast state.