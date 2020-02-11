Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Tuesday, February 11th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Tuesday, February 11th, 2020.

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to continually frustrate the goal of terrorists to hold Nigeria to ransom and bring it to an end while commiserating with family of victims of attacks in Maiduguri, Borno State. President Buhari in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on Monday, condemned the “murderous and cowardly attack on innocent passengers by the Boko Haram terrorists near Maiduguri.”

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari, has promised to ensure everyone in the custody of Boko Haram terrorists regains freedom. Buhari made the promise on Monday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, during a high level breakfast dialogue on ‘‘Stop the War on Children Affected by Armed Conflicts, Dividend of Silencing the Guns’’, an event on the sidelines of the 33rd AU summit.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has advised unemployed graduates to not always expect jobs from the government but create alternative jobs. Charles Akpan, a spokesman of the ministry, said Ngige made the statement in Benin, Edo State, during a town hall meeting on popularisation of blue/green collar jobs among graduates of tertiary institutions, on Monday.

The House of Representatives on Monday cried out over scarcity of funds to carry out its oversight functions and responsibilities. Speaking with journalists in Abuja, Benjamin Kalu, spokesman of the lower legislative chamber, said the responsibilities of lawmakers are bigger than their budget.

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday granted former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Mohammed Adoke bail in the sum of N50m with one surety in like sum. Concise News reports that the former justice minister was granted bail along with his co-defendant, Aliyu Abubakar, by Justice Binta Nyako.

Former Attorney-General of the Federation Mohammed Adoke has begged Justice Binta Nyako to remand him in Kuje prison instead of the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Counsel to the former minister, Mike Ozekhome, told the Federal High Court judge that his client has been suffering from mental torture in the EFCC detention.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed fresh charges against a former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke. The EFCC on behalf of the Federal Government arraigned Adoke on Monday before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The Authority of ECOWAS Heads of State and Government has constituted a committee, headed by President Roch Marc Christian Kabore of Burkina Faso, to study and make a full report on Nigeria’s land border closure with her neighbours. The decision to set up the committee was agreed Sunday night in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, at an extraordinary session of ECOWAS leaders convened on the margins of the 33rd AU Summit to discuss the issue and other pressing regional matters.

A strong backer of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), codenamed Operation Amotekun ( Leopard), Femi Fani-Kayode has warned that Nigeria will be plunged ‘into a cauldron of fire that will leave her in ashes’ if the Operation Shege Ka Fasa, a proposed northern security outfit, “targets and attack the Yorubas”. Concise News reports that the West African nation’s erstwhile Minister of Aviation gave this caution following his declaration on Sunday that “Nigeria will break into two or more pieces within the next five years.”

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigeria’s female Basket Ball team, D’Tigress, for qualifying for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, urging them to remain focused, determined and energized for a good outing at the tournament. In a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, President Buhari commended the sportsmanship and resilience of the team all through the qualifying stages, and in their trainings, saluting their courage in always putting out their best as they represent the country.

