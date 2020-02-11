Home » Nigerian DJ Murdered In Turkey

A young Nigerian DJ Emmanuel Okonyia also known as EmmyJay was found  dead in his apartment at Şişli Mecidiyeköy, Instanbul, Turkey.

Concise News understands that EmmyJay was found with his hands and feet tied from behind when he was killed last week.

The Turkish Police however, said investigation has begun into the incident surrounding the death of the young DJ.

Police preliminary report say the deceased had a knife next to his body and was allegedly tortured before he was murdered in Mecidiyeköy Mahallesi Ahu İstanbu.

