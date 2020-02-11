Latest N-Power News Today Tuesday 11th February 2020

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Tuesday February 11th, 2020, on Concise News.

It is the 10th day of February 2020 and beneficiaries of N-Power scheme are still livid over the non-payment of their January stipend.

This news medium had reported that N-Power beneficiaries stormed the social media pages of President Muhammadu Buhari and other top government functionaries to lament the delayed payment of the January 2020 stipend.

As at the time of publishing this, no official statement has been made by N-Power over the delayed payment of the stipend. Read more here.

N-Power: Several Names Of Beneficiaries Sent To Abuja

Names of some N-Power beneficiaries in Adamawa state have been sent to Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Mrs Mary Yuwadi, the Adamawa Focal Person of the Nigeria Social Investment Programmes (N-SIP), made this known in an interview with NAN in Yola on Monday.

She said the N-Power office in Yola was impressed by the way some beneficiaries of the programme made savings from their little monthly income and established businesses. Read more here.