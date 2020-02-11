Latest Biafra News Online Update Today Tuesday, February 11th 2020

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the compilation of the latest world Biafra online news headlines on Concise News for today, Tuesday February 11th, 2020.

Here are the latest Biafra news headlines

Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Issues Warning To ‘IPOB Servants’ Ahead Parents’ Burial

Leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has warned his members to “avoid being kidnapped” by the Nigerian Army, claiming security operatives will launch a raid on its members during his parents’ burial.

Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and Ugoeze Sally Kanu, parents of the leader of the proscribed IPOB, will be buried on February 14, 2020.

Kanu raised the alarm of possible seizure of his loyalists in a Twitter update on his known handle on Saturday. Read more here.

Igbo 2023 Presidency: ‘UN Has Granted Biafra Independence’, Says MASSOB/BIM

As some South East leaders push for an Igbo to become President in 2023, the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and the Biafra Independent Movement (BIM), said they are not interested in that, rather the actualisation of Biafra which they claim is now backed by the United Nations (UN).

The groups therefore appealed to the Federal Government of Nigeria to grant them Biafra independence ahead of the 2023 general elections.

A representative of the two groups, Chief Larry Ikechukwu Odinma, who addressed the media in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital on Monday, said Igbo were more focused on getting Biafra and developing the prospective new country. Read more here.

Biafra: “We Shall Attend Nnamdi Kanu’s Parents’ Burial”, IPOB Dares Nigeria Security Operatives

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has insisted that they will attend the burial ceremony of His Royal Majesty Eze Israel Okwu Kanu and his wife, the parents of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

It would be recalled that the Abia State Police Command recently warned members of the banned IPOB not to attend Kanu’s parents’ burial rites.

On his part, the self-exiled Kanu had warned IPOB adherents to “avoid being kidnapped” by the Nigerian Army, claiming security operatives will launch a raid on its members during his parents’ burial. Read more here.

And that's all on the latest Biafra news headlines on Concise News for today.