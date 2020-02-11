Home » Insurgency: Atiku Reacts To Boko Haram Attacks In Maiduguri

Insurgency: Atiku Reacts To Boko Haram Attacks In Maiduguri

By - 47 minutes ago on February 11, 2020
Insurgency: Atiku Reacts To Boko Haram Attacks In Maiduguri

Atiku Abubakar. Source: Twitter

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged the administration of President Muhamadu Buhari to devise other possible options to end the war against the Boko Haram insurgency.

In a post on Tuesday on his Twitter page, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader condemned the “murderous and cowardly attack on innocent passengers by the Boko Haram terrorists near Maiduguri.”

The insurgents attacked stranded passengers on Sunday night at Auno, a village near Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, killing 10 people and burnt no fewer than 18 cars, including heavy-duty trucks.

Speaking further, Atiku noted that the attack which took place in Auno was one too many that has happened in the Northern region of the country.

The PDP chieftain added that the country and indeed Nigeria can’t afford to stay divided in the face of its common enemy.

Atiku also sympathized with the bereaved families, noting that the incidents should make the nation explore all possible options to put a stop to the carnage.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Olugbenga Ige is an alumnus of the prestigious Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State and The Polytechnic, Ibadan. Gbenga is an experienced reporter at Concise News, a new media enthusiast, and fine-grained media influencer.

Add Concise To Homescreen.