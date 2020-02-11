Insurgency: Atiku Reacts To Boko Haram Attacks In Maiduguri

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has urged the administration of President Muhamadu Buhari to devise other possible options to end the war against the Boko Haram insurgency.

In a post on Tuesday on his Twitter page, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader condemned the “murderous and cowardly attack on innocent passengers by the Boko Haram terrorists near Maiduguri.”

The insurgents attacked stranded passengers on Sunday night at Auno, a village near Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, killing 10 people and burnt no fewer than 18 cars, including heavy-duty trucks.

Speaking further, Atiku noted that the attack which took place in Auno was one too many that has happened in the Northern region of the country.

The PDP chieftain added that the country and indeed Nigeria can’t afford to stay divided in the face of its common enemy.

Atiku also sympathized with the bereaved families, noting that the incidents should make the nation explore all possible options to put a stop to the carnage.