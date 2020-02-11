Igbo 2023 Presidency: ‘UN Has Granted Biafra Independence’, Says MASSOB/BIM

As some South East leaders push for an Igbo to become President in 2023, the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) and the Biafra Independent Movement (BIM), said they are not interested in that, rather the actualisation of Biafra which they claim is now backed by the United Nations (UN), Concise News reports.

The groups therefore appealed to the Federal Government of Nigeria to grant them Biafra independence ahead of the 2023 general elections.

A representative of the two groups, Chief Larry Ikechukwu Odinma, who addressed the media in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital on Monday, said Igbo were more focused on getting Biafra and developing the prospective new country.

“The clamour for an Igbo man to become President of Nigeria is entirely not our concern. Groups or individuals after such intentions are on their own,” Odinma stated.

“We want to rule ourselves, we want to develop our nation.

“So we appeal to the Nigeria government to grand us our sovereignty as our mother nation.

“All the necessary arms of governments are is already actively functioning and doing credibly magnificent in the discharge of their duties.

“We have been given independence by the United Nations (UN). Now we are waiting for our sovereignty just like Taiwan, and many others that have their independence status and waiting for their sovereignty to control their territories, have their own military, and have their own currency.

“That is why we are here today because we have been bestowed with that status by the UN.

“The present administration is already aware of this development and they are not restricting us from holding our activities for the past one month since our independence was granted.

“We the MASSOB/BIM are violence-free and orderly.

“It is based on these facts that we were privileged to have the backings of the United Nations, Africa Union, European Union and other world bodies,” Odinma said.