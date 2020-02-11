Home » Has N-Power January 2020 Stipend Been Paid?

Has N-Power January 2020 Stipend Been Paid?

By - 25 minutes ago on February 11, 2020
Latest N-Power News This Day As January Stipend ‘Hang’

N-Power beneficiary (Photo: N-Power/Twitter)

N-Power beneficiaries under the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme (SIP) on Tuesday appealed to the Nigerian government to ensure timely payment of their monthly stipends to enhance their performance and productivity, Concise News reports.

Some of the beneficiaries decried the recent development in the delay in payment of their monthly stipends and urged the government to address their plight.

See some reactions below:

N-Power sues for patience

Meanwhile, the N-Power scheme is assuring beneficiaries that “payment will commence very soon”.

Dousing tensions among beneficiaries on Tuesday, the scheme, through its official Twitter handle asked volunteers to remain positive.

Check out their replies below:

