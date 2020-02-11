Has N-Power January 2020 Stipend Been Paid?

N-Power beneficiaries under the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programme (SIP) on Tuesday appealed to the Nigerian government to ensure timely payment of their monthly stipends to enhance their performance and productivity, Concise News reports.

Some of the beneficiaries decried the recent development in the delay in payment of their monthly stipends and urged the government to address their plight.

See some reactions below:

#Npower stipend crisis# Honourable Minister Ma, please why has our January stipend not been paid? — Ifeoma Maryj Onovo (@MaryjIfeoma) February 11, 2020

@Sadiya_farouq A woman should care more than a man. When Npower was under VP, beneficiaries don’t struggle to get their stipend, as small as it is, it’s useful cos it’s coming on time..fear God o — Kehinde Yekeen (@KehindeYekeen) February 11, 2020

@npower_ng Please what is going on now? When is the payment coming I beg? — Wole Bakare (@bakare_wole) February 11, 2020

It’s 11th already and no payment.

This is not fair. How can this country move forward when even the government is not sincere. It’s very bad the youths are just vulnerable — Akwu Rainjames (@Rainjames4) February 11, 2020

@npower_ng It’s a shame that you are complaining about one thing “TECHNICAL ISSUE’S” since the program was move to this ministry. — Mr. Mol (@Mr_Mol07) February 11, 2020

Are we not humans please?pay us stipend. — Musa alhaji (@Sarkingabas001) February 11, 2020

Should we be expecting our stipend this week? — michael Abodunde (@abodunde007) February 11, 2020

N-Power sues for patience

Meanwhile, the N-Power scheme is assuring beneficiaries that “payment will commence very soon”.

Dousing tensions among beneficiaries on Tuesday, the scheme, through its official Twitter handle asked volunteers to remain positive.

Check out their replies below:

Sir, it is not our plan for you to suffer. Please bear with us while we work through the payment process. Thank you — N-Power (@npower_ng) February 11, 2020