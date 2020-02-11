The verified Twitter account of controversial singer Naira Marley has been has been lost to a Denmark hacker, as seen in the bio.

Conise News understands that the account has been turned to a private one with the name “Fros”.

The bio reads: Ortam sanal olsa da işlenen suç gerçektir, which means: Although the environment is virtual, the crime is real.

However, a new report says the account has been recovered even though fans still find it difficult searching for the “Tesumole” crooner’s official handle.

Meanwhile, Naira Marley is not the first celebrity to have his fair share of hackers, he joins Daddy Freeze, BBNaija’s Nina Ivy among others.

Hacker Takes Over Nina’s Instagram Account

Sometime ago, the Instagram account of Big Brother Naija star Nina has been hacked by one so-called Yusuf.

The hacker also vowed to leak Nina’s conversations if she refused to pay him eight thousand naira.

He did not stop there.

He called on Mercy Aigbe and Tunde Ednut to get ready as they are next.

The hacker uploaded an image on Nina’s Instagram page, saying: “#TeamNina most useless bunch of nincompoops liveth! Ordinarily 800tousand una no delivery I am crying hihihihihi. OK for una information even instagram no fit hack tis account I am Yusuf a certified system hacker!

“I study am for school 5years come out with certificate na wetin put food for my table. Make u people deliver nina I will post accout number next and it is unhackable and untraceable kikiki I will release the password when the money complete. @tundeednut @realmercyaigbeMake una get ready, BUSTED!”

Attempt To Hack Davido’s Twitter Account

Months ago, DMW boss Davido cried out that someone was trying to take over his Twitter account.

According to the “Wonder Woman” crooner, his Twitter handle was under serious threat as someone is trying to access it.

Davido, who made this known on Twitter and Instagram, added that fans should beware of tweets on his handle.

He wrote, “Someone is trying to hack my twitter. So all should beware of tweets. Please.”