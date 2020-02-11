Full Text Of Statement Issued By Electoral College On De-registration Of Political Parties

A non-partisan Civil Society Organization based in Abuja, the Electoral College, has issued a press statement on INEC’s deregisteration of some political parties in Nigeria.

In the stetment issued in Abuja on Tuesday and made available to Concise News by the Executive Director of Electoral College, Kunle Lawal, the CSO explains that the deregisttration of the parties by INEC conflicts with the free participatory nature that democracy provides for.

“Our Non-partisan CSO would attempt to dissolve the current issues on the removal of political parties from registration

“We must first state, that this first conflicts with the free participatory nature that democracy provides as a system of governance and if you gather votes from the seventy- eight from records of the 2019 elections this would mean close to two million Nigerians and their votes have been truncated by the electoral commission which is totally unwarranted and counter developing of the electoral system of a country with over thirty million votes only accounting for about 14% of the electorate

“Electoral College would love to according to its mandate proffer a solution instead of focus of drawbacks with a solution that fits our peculiar nature

– The INEC can regulate party participation to Local,State and Regional levels

This would entail, involvement in Local government Elections, State House of Assembly and Gubernatorial election restricted to a state or region

– Party formation should be based on a common goal and purpose not a knee jerk list for power

– Electoral reform would help with costs of INEC on election in Nigeria and managing parties presently at over $1B with loss of lives and property

– Party Involvements and actions should only be at polls but must be seen to participate post electoral processes

“The Electoral College would be happy to expand and reorganize this system if given the chance to help the system function optimally for the Nigeria.”

Kunle Lawal

Executive Director

Electoral College Nigeria