Eriksen Compares Serie A Derby To EPL’s

After featuring in the Serie A’s Derby della Madonnina at the weekend, Inter Milan midfielder, Christian Eriksen has declared that “you don’t get that atmosphere in the English Premier League (EPL)”.

Concise News reports that the Danish star spent seven years in England with Tottenham Hotspur, before sealing a move to Italy last month. He has experience playing in London derbies, plus the UEFA Champions League final.

Antonio Conte’s glory-chasing Inter edged Milan 4-2 in a thrilling derby on Sunday and the 27-year-old savour the moment.

“It was a great experience,” Eriksen told reporters post-match.

“The first half was sad, but winning like that with a comeback was very, very special. Now I can leave the stadium with a huge smile on my face.

“The fans had prepared this huge choreography that took up the entire end of the stadium. You don’t get that atmosphere in the Premier League, partly because they’re not allowed to.

“Here, you really feel the fans pushing you on from the moment you arrive in the team bus. They are slapping their hands on the side of the vehicle, you feel their passion and understand how important this match is.”

Eriksen added on how quickly he has settled in at Inter: “I really feel that many fans are happy I am here. That fires me up, it motivates me, it pushes me in the right direction and helps me to settle in.

“So far, everything has gone really well.”