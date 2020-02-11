EPL: What Coutinho Said About Liverpool Amid Rumour Of Possible Return

Bayern Munich midfielder, Philippe Coutinho has said that he is not surprised by high-flying English Premier League (EPL) leaders, Liverpool.

Concise News reports that the Brazilian however maintained that he did not regret his decision to quit Anfield for Camp Nou two years ago.

“Liverpool is flying, and it doesn’t surprise me,” he told Sports Illustrated.

“I don’t look back. I took another path, and now I am on another journey, much like everyone else. I’m focused entirely – just like them – on reaching my dreams. I’m happy with what I did in the past, and now I can only look forward.”

Recently, there are talks of a possible return to England for the 27-year-old. Coutinho meanwhile, is silent on that speculation.

Since he left the Reds for Barca, Jurgen Klopp’s side have won the prestigious UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup, as well as setting the pace in the English Premier League (EPL) this season.