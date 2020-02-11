EPL: Nobody Has Influenced World Football More Than Guardiola – Ex-Real Madrid Boss

Former Real Madrid manager, Jorge Valdano has asserted that the influence of Pep Guardiola, of English Premier League (EPL) club, Manchester City, in world football is huge.

Concise News reports that while acknowledging the tactical brilliance Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool, Valdano explained that Guardiola’s style of football is more appealing.

“Liverpool does not speculate: it is a team that attacks you even when you defend, very physical, that leaves the impression that you never get tired,” Valdano told Tiempo.

“Klopp has a strategist, which is Firmino, and two bullets, Mane and Salah. The novelty is that the three play very close, they spread the field from one end of the area to the other.

“That said; nobody has influenced world football more than Guardiola.

“Any third division team opens to the centre, pulls the sides forward, asks for the ball at the back and goes towards the middle to create numerical superiority.

“It’s very interesting that we are not in the dynamics of the old days, when a very good team ended up beaten by a team from a very speculative school of thought. You don’t see many teams waiting and throwing balls forward.

“The result is God-like. There is a demand for the show that Guardiola set up, which, in some way, has modified the demand of people towards the football they see.”

After 25 matches, Liverpool and Manchester City are the top two sides in the Premier League.